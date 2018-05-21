Ethiopia: Govt Sets Up Public-Private Partnership Directorate

Faced with an increasingly difficult external debt levels and hence difficulty to access foreign finance, Ministry of Finance and Economic Cooperation established a Public Private Partnership (PPP) Unit for the implementation of the recently passed PPP proclamation, The Reporter learnt.

It was on July 7, 2017 that the House of Peoples' Representatives (HPR) passed the proclamation which provides for the development of projects in the PPP scheme. Since then, the establishment of a unit at the Ministry was awaited as it is the one that identifies sectors to be developed in the PPP scheme, present to the board for approval and float tenders for interested bidders to invest in the identified sectors.

"Export is underperforming continuously and our capacity to borrow is becoming increasingly limited," Abraham Tekeste (PhD), the Minister of Finance and Economic Cooperation (MoFEC), told The Reporter. "And there are critical public investments that we are not willing to compromise."

Foreign exchange earnings and allocation have been at the center of the concern both for the private sector and the state, which Abraham also shares. For him, the acute shortage in the foreign currency primarily originated from the dwindling export earnings.

"For an economy that is growing more than 10 percent, three billion dollars of export earning is very small," Abraham stands.

Ethiopia earned 2.1 billion dollars in export revenue during the nine-month performance of the current fiscal year, 1.5 billion dollars less than the plan. Although the performance has shown a growth of 4.3 percent compared with the same period last year, it is still concerning for an economy that hugely depends on concessional and non-concessional loans to cover its financing needs.

Because of the highly concerning fall in export performance, the government had devalued the birr by 15 percent, effective from October 11, 2017. But, the export performance of the export sector did not go according to plan.

"The export began to increase because of the devaluation, but it did not increase to our expectation," Abraham says. "Had it not been for Khat and Gold, the export performance would have increased by more than nine percent," he argues.

But, recently, Ethiopia has stopped exploiting its sources of non-concessional loans because of the pressure from the accumulation of external debt; due to servicing burdens and, partly, because of the push from development partners like the World Bank (WB) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Similarly, the country's outstanding foreign debt level has been piling on, growing from 23.5 billion dollars in 2016/17 to 24.2 billion dollars by September 30, 2017, according to MoFEC's Public Sector Debt statistics Bulletin. Out of this, the 13.5 billion is the share of the central government while the share of government guaranteed and non-government guaranteed loans stand at 7.1 billion dollars and 3.6 billion dollars, respectively.

Recent reports show that Ethiopia's risk of external debt distress was downgraded from "moderate" to "high" in the 2017 DSA following the significant and protracted breach of two external debt burden thresholds.

Hence, in order to finance the "critical" public investments, the government has now turned to PPP, which is also in line with the WB's recommendation of crowding in the private sector.

"We aim to focus on and exploit the private sector for which we have established a PPP unit at our Ministry," Abraham said.

The PPP proclamation provides for the government to establish a unit at the MoFEC, which will serve as the secretariat of the PPP board that oversees the performance of scheme. The board will be composed of representatives from MoFEC, also chair of the board, the National bank of Ethiopia, the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity, The Ministry of Transport, The Ministry of Public Enterprises, The National Planning Commission, the Ministry of Federal and Pastoralist Affairs and other two from the private sector.

Then, the unit at the Ministry will identify the sectors to be developed through PPP and get it approved by the board to then go to study feasibility of developing the selected sectors through PPP. Then, the developer which will partner with the government will be the winner of the bid.