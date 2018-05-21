20 May 2018

South Africa: Ashton, Fernandez Lobbe, Tuisova, Radradra Added to Baabaas Squad

Chris Ashton will get the chance to take on England for the first time when he lines up for the Barbarians at Twickenham next Sunday.

The Toulon wing proved an instant hit at the Stade Mayol this season after moving from Saracens by scoring a Top 14 record 24 tries.

Ashton scored 19 tries in 39 appearances for England before his move to France. He also collected a hat-trick of tries when playing against the Baa-baas in 2012.

He is one of four Toulon players today called up by the invitation side's Head Coach Pat Lam for the Quilter Cup match.

Also selected are Argentina great Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe and Fijian backs Josua Tuisova and Semi Radradra.

They give Lam's Barbarians a world class cutting edge while Fernandez Lobbe - who retires this summer - joins the back row resources that include double World Cup winner Victor Vito and Wales's Justin Tipuric.Bristol Head Coach Lam will make the final additions to the group tomorrow before the squad meets in London.

