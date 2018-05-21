18 May 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Attends G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, 20 to 21 May

Hon Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, will from 20-21 May 2018 participate at the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting taking place in Argentina.

The G20 consists of the leading developed and developing economies with an intention of seeking a collective response to global economic and financial challenges, issues of peace and security, and global governance.

South Africa will use its participation at the G20 to among other things, advance country's economic interests and to promote and strengthen the interests of the African continent.

Minister Sisulu is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with various Ministers on the margins of the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting including BRICS Ministers in preparation for the upcoming BRICS Ministerial Meeting and BRICS Summit. The bilateral meetings will also be used to lobby for South Africa's candidature for the in the non-permanent seat in the United Security Council for 2019-2020.

Issued by: Department of International Relations and Cooperation

South Africa

