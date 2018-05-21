South Africa: Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries On Occupation of Offices By Eastern Cape Divers and Fishers Forum in Port Elizabeth

press release

Occupation of DAFF offices in Port Elizabeth by Eastern Cape Divers and Fishers Forum (ECDFF)

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) notes with concern the occupation of its premises in Port Elizabeth by members of the ECDFF. The ECDFF is demanding that the Department grants them a permit to harvest 13 tons of wild abalone along the Eastern Cape coastline. The Department has met with the Forum on several occasions and has since sent formal written correspondence to the Forum explaining its position on the matter.

In its explanation to the ECDFF, the Department indicated that it has considered the ECDFF's proposals and has advised the ECDFF that the Department has decided not to process and issue a permit(s) for harvesting of wild abalone in the Eastern Cape outside the current Small-Scale Fishing Rights Allocation Processes. This is informed by the fact that this would be in contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act, its Regulations and Fisheries policies. The Department further advised the ECDFF that if they had not applied in the Small-Scale Fishing Rights Allocation process, an opportunity still exists for them to participate within the Small-Scale Fisheries value chain, including but not limited to, partnering with successful applicants as service providers, e.g. as divers, fish processors, etc.

The Department would therefore like to call upon the ECDFF members to vacate its premises and to become part of Small-Scale Fisheries rights allocation process which is intended to benefit coastal communities, particularly those who are reliant on marine resources for their livelihoods.

Issued by: Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries