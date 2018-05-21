South Africa: Knights Stalwart Calls It a Day

The Knights have paid tribute to Werner Coetsee who called it a day after the conclusion of the 2017/18 season.

The Central Franchise held a farewell party for the former Knights captain at Mangaung Oval's Presidential Suite on Saturday.

The Knights also confirmed that Coetsee would take up a coaching position within the franchise.

Knights CEO, Johan van Herdeen, made the announcement at Coetsee's farewell: "It is sad that Werner will not be playing cricket anymore. He will surely be missed but I am glad to announce that he will now be working as assistant coach of Free State senior provincial team. Werner has become a valuable member of the Central Franchise family and we were not prepared to lose him. I believe those young cricketers stand to learn a lot from him."

Coetsee is well known for his off-spin abilities, a strong batting character as well as his charismatic leadership.

"It was a great privilege and honour to have Werner Coetsee play for us at Northern Cape Cricket," said Eugene Jacobs, CEO of Northern Cape Cricket. "We signed him when we were still Griqualand West Cricket. I remember him scoring 250 and he was immediately sent into the set up for the Knights. He is a great leader and a special individual, and he will surely be missed", Eugene said in conclusion," said Jacobs.

Coetsee added: "I would like to thank the franchise for organising something of this nature in my honour. I played cricket for quite a long time and it is humbling to see an arrangement of this nature in my name. I'm really grateful. I am going to miss playing but for now I am excited about my new adventure as assistant coach of Free State Cricket."

