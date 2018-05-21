21 May 2018

South Africa: Farmer and Another Man in Court Over Murder of Two Elderly Farmers

A farmer and another man are expected to appear in court on Monday following the murder of two other farmers in Roosfontein, Dewetsdorp, south of Bloemfontein, over the weekend.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Mosili Ntsika said a farmer, 30, was arrested on Saturday night after he and another person allegedly assaulted two elderly farmers.

The second man was arrested late on Sunday night.

Ntsika said the incident happened on Saturday night, when the man allegedly went to collect his cattle at a farm he partly owned with other farmers.

"It is alleged that two fellow farmers suspected that the cattle were being stolen when they witnessed the lorry making the late-night pick-up," Ntsika said.

An argument broke out between the men and the 30-year-old farmer and his accomplice assaulted the two elderly men who tried to stop him from collecting his livestock.

"Things turned violent when the young man and his accomplice allegedly assaulted the two men with unknown objects," Ntsika said.

"Dewetsdorp police arrested the 30-year-old after witnesses alerted them about the incident," she said.

The two victims were Rathabeng Qathatsi, 68, and Thato Qathatsi, 65, both from Section E in Botshabelo. They died at the scene from head wounds.

Ntsika said the two suspects would be appearing in the Dewetsdorp Magistrate's Court on murder charges later on Monday.

Source: News24

South Africa

