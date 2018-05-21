Nigeria: "The Secret Lives of Baba Segi's Wives" to Hit London Theatre

Lola Shoneyin's bestselling novel, The Secret Lives Of Baba Segi's Wives, will be taking over London theatre from June 7 to July 21.

This new re-adaptation by award-winning playwright, Rotimi Babatunde of Bombay Republic, will be set at the Arcola Theatre, London, according to the arcorla theatre Instagram page,

Rotimi's prior work includes a Caine prize-winning story on Nigerian soldiers who fought in the Burma campaign during World War II.

The cast includes Jumoké Fashola (Inspirit, BBC Radio London's Sunday Breakfast Show), Christina Oshunniyi (Ife, Queen Elizabeth Hall and Africa Center; One Session, First Star Studios), Layo-Christina Akinlude (The Taming of the Shrew, Shakespeare's Globe; The Cane, Bush Theatre), and Marcy Dolapo Oni (Iya-Ile, Soho Theatre; The Marcy Project, OHTV) as Baba Segi and his wives.

The cast will also include Ayo-Dele Edwards, Tania Nwachukwu, Diana Yekinni, Ayan De First, and Usifu Jalloh.

Femi Elufowoju will direct the multi-talented West African ensemble in the UK premiere production, featuring live Yoruba music, songs and dance

Since the novel was first published in 2010, it has already been under stage lights in Abeokuta featuring prominent Nollywood stars like Adesua Etomi and Joke Silva four years ago.

Shoneyin's book is a scandalous tale of sexual politics and family strife in modern-day Nigeria.

Baba Segi has three wives, seven children, and a mansion filled with riches. But now he has his eyes on Bolanle, a young university graduate wise to life's misfortunes.

When Bolanle responds to Baba Segi's advances, she unwittingly uncovers a secret, which threatens to rock his patriarchal household to the core.

Introducing our fabulous #TheSecretLives cast! 🇳🇬 . Starring Patrice Naiambana, Jumoké Fashola, Christina Oshunniyi, Layo-Christina Akinlude, March Dolapo Oni, Ayo-Dele Edwards, Tania Nwachukwu, Diana Yekinni, Ayan De First and Usifu Jalloh. . Rehearsals kick off this week with our multi-talented West African ensemble, who will be bringing to Arcola a cacophony of powerful storytelling and live Yoruba music. . #theatre #dalston #london #whatson #nigeria #yoruba #lagos #africa