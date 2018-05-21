South Africa: Nehawu Currently Reporting to Members On the Current Offer At the PSCBC

press release

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union [NEHAWU] is currently engaged in a process of reporting to its members the offer of the employer tabled at the Public Service Co-ordinating Bargaining Council last night.

As NEHAWU, after our national bargaining forum which was convened on Monday unequivocally said that we were not entirely satisfied with the draft agreement and offer tabled by the employer. In that regard, the national bargaining forum mandated our negotiating team to demand government to improve its final offer in three key areas which our members were unhappy with: 1) abolishing or enhancement of level 1 to 3, 2) delinking and 3) Resolution 3 of 2009.

After extensive engagement and persuasions the employer did agree to address the three areas that we found problematic for our members. The government final-final offer tabled on Friday, 18th May 2018 manage to improve on the above issues as follows:

Pay Progression: Employer has agreed to bring forward the implementation dates as follows; Educators and TVET Lecturers: the employer will implement a 0, 3% shortfall on the 01st July 2018 and the remaining 0, 2% shall be implemented on the 01st July 2019.

Police: the employer shall implement the 0, 2% shortfall on the 01st July 2019.

Delinking of housing allowance: Employer has agreed to bring forward the implementation which will cover +- 400 000 public servants who were excluded from the housing allowance as follows:

Salary levels 1-5: Employer shall effect the delinking of the housing allowance on the 01st September 2018.

Salary levels 6-12: Employer shall effect the delinking of the housing allowance on the 01st September 2019.

Abolishing of salary levels 1-3 or Enhancing benefits: The issues of abolishment of salary level 1-3 will be dealt with as part the review of Resolution 3 of 2009. However, the employer has further agreed in the meantime to improve the medical assistance for employees on salary levels 1-5 who are currently receiving a 100% subsidy on GEMS Sapphire. The improved benefits will be finalised with GEMS for implementation in 2019.The parties have also agreed to prioritise through the Government Employee Housing Scheme the development of funding model specifically addressing the needs of employees on salary level 1-5.

Salary Adjustment: Salary Levels 1 to 7= 7%, Salary Level 8 to 10 =6.5%; and Salary Level 11 to 12= 6%

The national union wants to reiterate that it shall never abandon nor betray its members for any reason hence it shall never sign any agreement that does not have their approval. In this regard, a thorough reporting back process is currently being undertaken and will be concluded before we return to the PSCBC for signing of the agreement.