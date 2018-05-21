20 May 2018

Nigeria: Ebola - NGO Seeks Better Access to Water, Sanitation

By Joke Falaju

Abuja — Wateraid Nigeria has stressed the need for increased access to water, sanitation and good hygiene, saying these are key to the prevention of Ebola and other diseases threatening the nation and the African continent.

Country Director of the organisation, Dr. Chichi Aniagolu-Okoye, who disclosed this yesterday, said except Nigerians get access to the above, the fight against the deadly diseases might be futile.

In a statement in Abuja, she said good hygiene, especially hand washing with soap, has significant impact on health, and was one of the ways Nigeria fought the deadly Ebola virus in 2014 and won.

She said: "We cannot be lax in our attitude and neglect to consistently practise good hygiene. Ebola is back on the continent. It is frightening to think that we could all be at risk if we don't take the necessary precautions early enough to block its path. It can quickly become a citywide, national or international epidemic. Other diseases such as monkey pox, cholera and lassa fever are also continuing to threaten public health in the country. These diseases can spread further and faster without sanitation and hygienic practices." Aniagolu-Okoye pointed out that countries affected by Ebola have some of the worst water, sanitation and hygiene coverage in the world.

