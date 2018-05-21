South Africa: Fight Against Drugs Gains Momentum

press release

The fight against the mushrooming of drugs and the drugs trafficking in the Province is gaining momentum and it continues to produce fruitful and meaningful results focusing in all the Clusters.

The ongoing Intelligence led joint operations composed of the Provincial Drug Unit and Crime Intelligence, have dismantled drug syndicates in different areas throughout this Province.

In the Northam Policing area outside Modimolle, the Police searched a suspicious RDP house in Block 3, during the search, a plastic bag was found carrying 25 packets of dagga with the estimated value of R60 000-00 and one suspect was arrested.

In the Seshego,Lephalale, Modimolle and Thabazimbi Policing areas, eight (08) suspects aged between 20 and 52 were arrested for possession of drugs.

The following items were recovered during this operation:

Drugs with the estimated value of R11 475-00.

Cash amount of R8050-00.

In the Groblesdal Cluster, one (01) suspect was arrested in possession of dagga and sachets of dagga were recovered.

All the arrested suspects during this operations will appear before different Magistrate Courts soon.