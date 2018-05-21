South Africa: Dunoon Earmarked for Housing, Transport Upgrades

Major upgrades in housing and transport facilities in Dunoon are set to roll out shortly, the City of Cape Town said on Sunday.

"Two major infrastructure projects... will transform Dunoon into a well-developed neighbourhood where residents will have access to a first-class public transport facility and formal housing opportunities," the metro said in a statement.

The minibus taxi facility in Dumani Road, which at the moment is just an open piece of land, will be overhauled, and a "new neighbourhood" will be established in the area.

"The City will commence with the upgrade of the minibus taxi facility within the next two months, if all goes as planned."

The R42m transport project is expected to be fully operational within two years.

The housing development will be established on land on the other side of the N7 highway, across from Dunoon itself. Besides residential buildings, there will also be areas for retail and industrial use.

A team overseeing the development is expected to be appointed within the next four months. Funding for the projects has been secured.

"As the City, we will be making the first investment in the installation of bulk infrastructure for services such as water, sanitation, and electricity, and the roads needed to lure further investment from the private sector in turning this into a viable neighbourhood in the long term," said the City's mayoral committee member for Transport and Urban Development, Brett Herron.

