South Africa: Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested - Port Elizabeth

press release

Team work between the various units will ultimately result in quick reaction and apprehension of suspects. Last night, 18 May 2018, PE Flying Squad and K9 unit members arrested three armed robbery suspects within an hour after the commission of the alleged offence.

At about 18:30, a fast food outlet in Circular Drive Walmer was robbed by two men at gunpoint. One suspect requested a bottle of water and as the attendant went to fetch the water, he pulled out a firearm and demanded cash. Cash was taken from the till. The panic button was activated and the suspects ran out. Video footage showed that they got into a silver VW Polo. After viewing the footage, the Flying Squad and K9 members went in search of the vehicle. Not long after, the vehicle was spotted in Parliament Street in Central. The members blocked off the road and the suspected vehicle was cornered in Lawrence Road. Three suspects were arrested. Some of the stolen cash and a toy gun was found in the vehicle.

The suspects aged 20, 26 and 26 were arrested and detained on a charge of armed robbery. They will appear in court on Monday, 21/04.

The Acting Cluster Commander for Mount Road, Brigadier Andrew Louw commended these units for their prompt response and assistance. "The SAPS back-to-basic approach includes enhanced police visibility with the aim of quick reaction and response to crime scenes. The desired results were achieved through the speedy reaction of these members," added Brig Louw.