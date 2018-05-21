Zimbabwe: Chapungu Fly Past Shabanie

Zvishavane — Chapungu United coach Rodwell Dhlakama left Shabanie Mine sinking deep in the relegation zone after collecting maximum points in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Maglas yesterday. Former CAPS United captain Tapiwa Kumbuyani rose from the bench to score the only goal of the match two minutes after his introduction.

Yesterday's result means Shabanie Mine are now seated second from the bottom of the table with nine points just a point above bottom side Mutare City.

After the match the hard-to-please Shabanie Mine supporters were surprisingly already calling for the head of coach Takesure Chiragwi who has defied the odds by keeping the impoverished side competitive.

Meanwhile, Dhlakama seems to have transformed the fortunes of Chapungu as his first match was a share of spoils against Chicken Inn before he collected all set of points yesterday to take his points tally to four from a possible six.

Yesterday's win means the Airforce of Zimbabwe side are now on 12 points from as many matches.

Shabanie Mine created early chances and the first meaningful chance fell at Romeo Phakamisa but the attacker failed to trouble Talbert Shumba in goal for Chapungu.

Three minutes before half-time veteran Philip Marufu tried from long-range with a powerful strike but his effort was just inches wide.

A minute later Allen Tavarwisa fired another powerful shot but was denied by an alert Shabanie Mine goal-minder Biggie Temera.

Twelve minutes after the breather silence descended on Maglas when Kumbuyani headed in a Marufu cross to give the visitors the lead which proved to be the winner.

Despite the mounting pressure from his supporters Chiragwi was a relaxed man at the final whistle, saying he would have been worried if his team was not playing well.

"The team is not playing badly. The guys did very well and if we were playing badly I could have been worried.

"That we are in the relegation zone is nothing to be worried about again, remember there are still a lot of games to be played and we will collect points.

"The only problem is that we are not collecting points and we will soon start collecting points that is why I am not worried," said Chiragwi.

Winning coach Dhlakama was happy with his charges' performance, saying they even gave him more than he had expected.

"Coming into this game we wanted either a win or a draw and getting a win away from home is actually a bonus for us. "There is still work to be done and we will continue working hard.

"There is nothing special that I brought to the team. I just told players to have self-belief and enjoy their game," said Dhlakama.

Teams

Shabanie Mine: B. Temera, B. Mukundu, N. Mpofu, T. Ajana, M. Murimi, T. Chigede, J. Nyabinde, C. Rusere (K. Dhlamini, 64th min), R. Pakamisa (M. Makuwe. 53rd min), R. Mupumha, R. Kawondera (D. Temwanjira, 70th min).

Chapungu United: T. Shumba, E. Chitauro, R. Bota, M. Muchingami, B. Mbavarira, E. Muzanenhamo, P. Marufu (X. Ncube, 90th min), M. Mavuto (T. Kumbuyani, 55th min), A. Tavariswa, B. Mugoni, B. Chihowa (B. Chihowa. 60th min).

Shabanie Mine ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . 0

Chapungu United ... ... ... ... ... (0) 1