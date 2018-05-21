Works minister John Mutorwa has described the N$570 million agreement between a Chinese company and the Roads Contractor Company as "a big transgression".

Mutorwa said this while speaking to The Namibian yesterday, when he confirmed that his ministry had received a legal opinion from the attorney general's office on what to do about the deal the RCC struck with Jiangsu Nantong Sanjian (Pty) Ltd.

This comes after the RCC earlier this month made headlines when it was discovered that it entered into a N$570 million agreement, which is meant to propel the entity into financial stability, without consulting the line ministry, the attorney general's office or treasury.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein had called on government to urgently seek a court order declaring the over half-a-billion-dollar agreement illegal.

Mutorwa said they will first have to consult the Office of the Prime Minister, and after Cabinet had taken a decision, the public will be informed.

"I hope that Cabinet will make a decision that will benefit the RCC and its people. As the RCC is the total of its many employees who are not guilty of any transgressions hitherto. It is my hope and wish that the government's final decision will not adversely or negatively affect the workers," he added.

When asked about his position on whether to keep the RCC going, Mutorwa said his view was that of the government, as the RCC is a state-owned enterprise.

Last year, his predecessor, Alpheus !Naruseb, publicly stated that he supported the RCC when several ministers, including Mutorwa, who was then agriculture minister, were against the parastatal's continued survival, and called for its closure.

Mutorwa was one of nine ministers who proposed last July that the RCC be closed, while !Naruseb begged Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila to reject the proposal.

The Namibian quoted !Naruseb in early 2017 as pledging his support for the RCC: "I want the RCC to continue existing, and I'm doing whatever it takes for its survival".

However, Mutorwa was reluctant to say what his personal position was, telling The Namibian that what counted was not his personal stance, as "it is not about me."

Some government officials have accused Mutorwa of allegedly allowing public enterprises minister Leon Jooste to dictate the RCC's future, to which Jooste said the collective decision-making when it comes to the RCC should not be misunderstood.

"Both honourable Mutorwa and I can only make recommendations to Cabinet, and it is Cabinet who will decide on the future," Jooste said.

On allegations that the RCC had in fact written to the finance ministry to seek advice on their self-sustaining funding proposal, Schlettwein said he had not seen any such letter, and referred questions to permanent secretary Erica Shafudah, who was unreachable.