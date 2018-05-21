Zimbabwe: Chipembere Silence Sugar Sugar Boys

Triangle yesterday failed to utilise home advantage after they were edged by army side Black Rhinos in this lukewarm Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Gibbo. The home side's title hopes were thrown into turmoil as they faltered in front of their home fans.

Rhinos head coach Hebert "Jompano" Maruwa was over the moon after the win, claiming that he was targeting his side's next match against Dynamos.

"I am proud of my boys . . . We were playing well but not scoring goals and l am quite happy with the fighting spirit, especially coming from draws. It was a tight game, playing against a good team.

"l can see good things in front of us and today l have seen one of the best officiating in our league," Maruwa said as he praised referee Brighton Chimene and his team.

Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro was disappointed with the loss.

"It was one of those games we took time to settle down and when we settled down, they had already scored. It is very disappointing to lose at home. We have to keep on working hard, there are times things cannot go your way. We played second fiddle and it's tough luck for us," he said.

Triangle striker Simba Makoni had a first real chance in the 28th minute when he was fed inside the box by Lameck Nhamo but he shot wide.

Rhinos had a good chance of drawing first blood but Wellington Taderera's shot missed the target by a few inches with the home side goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga a well beaten man.

In a miss of the season, Triangle youngster Anelka Chiwandire skied his effort over the bar from close range when he could easily pass into the net.

Rhinos started the second half strongly and they were duly rewarded just eight minutes into the new half from a free-header by Vincent Mhandu.

Teams

Triangle: T. Chilenga, D. Phiri (G. Zhokinyi 55th min), R. Mhlanga (D. Chirimbamuriwo, 55th min), K.Chigwida, D, Dzvinyai, R, Kawondera, A, Chivandire, R, Madamombe, S, Makoni (D. Murimba, 61st min), P. Bhamusi, N. Lameck.

Black Rhinos: A. Reyners, M. Mekiwa, F. Banda, S. Jimu, D. Mudadi, B. Homora, W. Kapinda, T. Jaravani (M. Mambare, 62nd min), M. Vincent, W. Taderera, L. Chiunga.

Triangle ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . 0

Black Rhinos ... ... ... ... ... ... ... . (0) 1