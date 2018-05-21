Namibia: Rain Catches Walvis Bay Unaware

Walvis Bay has been receiving heavy and continuous rain since Thursday afternoon. While people thought that shack fires are the worse problem at Walvis Bay, rain also became feared.

Although some residents admit to loving the rain, something that does not occur at the town much, most were complaining about damage to their properties.

The Tutaleni area, where most families live in makeshift structures, was worst-hit. Most of the structures are made of either cardboard or wood. Families complained about their structures caving in, and everything was left wet, including blankets.

"We are already hit by a freezing winter which started last week. Just as we were trying to get warm, the rain also started, making it even worse, because we do not have anything to cover ourselves with. The children will especially become sick as it is too wet and cold," said Susana Gertze.

"I am not against the rain. It is something that nobody can control. Rain is a wonderful thing, but when you live in an area like this one, it is so hard. We are suffering," added George Thomas.

Most people did not report for work on Friday, and had to apologise to their employers. Some could not make it to outside their houses as the yards and roads were flooded, while others were afraid to go back home to damaged houses.

Yoleni Shiwalo is one parent who decided to stay home.

"How can you go to work when you know that you left your children in such a structure that can cave in on them anytime, without you being there? It is a bit better when you know that they are at school in a safe building made of bricks," she said.

Motorists navigated flooded streets, while municipal workers worked hard to pump water from the streets. Some drivers feared that there would be another problem of potholes all over the town.

Some taxi drivers, although they said they felt sorry about the situation, admitted that they made good money because people could not walk in the rain.

One taxi driver, Dennis Boois, said business was good, "but we also felt bad about damage to houses".