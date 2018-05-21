The Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund should review its debt recovery process to recover money paid to students over the years and to ensure its sustainability, the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso)'s secretary general Simon Taapopi said last Thursday.

He made these remarks at a media event in Windhoek, at which he called on former NSFAF beneficiaries who are employed to repay the money so that the fund can continue to grant loans to other needy students.

The NSFAF debt recovery system has proven to be ineffective, and therefore needed to be reviewed and transformed to become effective to ensure that former beneficiaries pay back their loans, Taapopi charged.

His remarks come as the NSFAF is embroiled in leadership squabbles, severe financial troubles, and the inability to recover about N$1,7 billion paid out in student loans since 2008.

"We have asked the fund to have a proper debt recovery policy. Since they started the debt recovery process, they have only been able to collect about N$4 million per year. That shows that the process is somehow ineffective.

By law, some of the loans paid out to students have already lapsed because the fund has not made any contact with some beneficiaries since awarding them the loans," he said.

While emphasising that beneficiaries should pay back their loans, Taapopi said the student fund should also come up with a clear policy which does not disadvantage those with low-paying casual jobs.

"There is an obligation on students to pay back the loans after they get employment, because the existing law says so. But the process of repayment must be structured in a manner that it does not put those beneficiaries in a financial crunch, and must allow time for those who are not working to get employment," he stated.

At the moment, he claimed that NSFAF beneficiaries were obliged to start repaying their loans "within six months after they are conferred a degree".

"Most of the young graduates are already low-income earners, and are unable to afford most of their daily utilities. Maybe the fund needs to come up with a process of analysing the incomes of beneficiaries who are working in order to determine how they will pay back the loans within a certain period of time," he added.

Taapopi could, however, not say what role Nanso would play to encourage former beneficiaries to repay the loans.

The Nanso leadership has in the past urged students not to pay back their loans as this would commodify tertiary education and make them indebted.

NSFAF chief human capital and corporate affairs officer, Olavi Hamwele, last month told The Namibian that the student fund has only recovered N$84,6 million since starting debt collection in 1997.

Statistics provided by Hamwele show that the student fund collected an average of N$6 million per year from 2008 to 2013 when debt collection was done in-house.

However, that amount decreased to N$4 million per year when they contracted an external debt collector (Tribesmen Investment) on a N$400 million contract.

Hamwele added that they pay Tribesmen about N$3,5 million a year plus a 12% commission on the total amount collected monthly.