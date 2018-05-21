Nigeria: U.S. Secretary Call With President Buhari Share

Kuni Tyessi writes that with the strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions, activities in secondary and tertiary health… Read more »

On May 17, Secretary Pompeo called Nigerian President Buhari. The Secretary noted the longstanding relationship between the Nigerian and American people and underscored the themes of the April 30 official working visit of President Buhari to the White House. He recognized Nigerian leadership across the African continent on priorities we share: countering terrorism and other threats to peace and security, creating economic opportunity, fighting corruption, and advancing democracy and stability. The Secretary welcomed continued cooperation in advancing our nations’ mutual prosperity.

