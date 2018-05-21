Kenya: U.S. Secretary Call With President Uhuru Kenyatta Share

On May 18, Secretary Pompeo called Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to congratulate the Prime Minister on his new… Read more »

On May 18, Secretary Pompeo called Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta to affirm U.S. support for Kenya’s security and continued economic advancement. They discussed our shared goals of countering terrorism, promoting regional stability, and ensuring good governance. Secretary Pompeo thanked President Kenyatta for his leadership in calling for an important national conversation to move the country forward following the 2017 election. They also discussed ways to work together to hasten the end of the conflict in South Sudan and ensure continued support for AMISOM forces in Somalia.

Copyright © 2018 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.