Nigeria: nPDP to Meet APC Leadership

The members of the New Peoples Democratic Party (nPDP) are set to meet the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) today.

The nPDP, led by former acting PDP National Chairman, Kawu Baraje, had given President Muhammadu Buhari and the party's leadership a week ultimatum to address perceived marginalisation and other grievances.

Mr Baraje disclosed this to journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Sunday, as seen in a broadcast by AIT.

He noted that the letter written to APC was to forestall parallel congresses which trailed the party across the country.

"The party has invited us, exactly on the seventh day of the letter. They wanted us to meet that same day, but because we were speaking for several leaders across the country, we told them we could not.

"Let me state clearly that the crisis of parallel congresses of the party across the states was foreseen. Our letter, promptly and appropriately addressed, would have settled these problems before now.

"In the letter, we never said we gave ultimatum but we advised them."

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES in a telephone discussion, the national publicity secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, was unable to confirm if such a meeting was scheduled.

"Seriously I don't have information. It is possible but I don't have information. I have been away. I am just coming back so I don't have information. If I need to confirm anything, I will let you know."

It will be recalled that another group of nPDP members, led by Abdullahi Adamu and House of Representatives member, Abdumumin Jibrin, however contradicted Baraje's group as it told the party to ignore the group. The Adamu group said it is satisfied with the government and leadership of the party.