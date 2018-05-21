Nigeria: Amidst Biafra Group Threat, Ohaneze Holds Restructuring Summit

Security has been beefed up around the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Anambra capital, venue of the Monday Ohaneze Ndigbo summit on restructuring.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that heavily armed personnel of the Army, Navy, Police and NSCDC were strategically positioned on the adjoining roads to the venue.

Officials of the FRSC were also around Aromma Junction and the Alex Ekwueme Square, to ensure free flow of traffic.

Police anti-bomb units were also stationed in and around the venue, among other proactive measures taken.

It will be recalled that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) had threatened to cause security breach at the event, warning guests to stay away in their own interest.

Traffic was redirected from the area as workers at the Federal and State High Courts, State House of Assembly and Universal Basic Education Board were searched before passing the venue to their offices.

A civil servant who gave her name as Alice said she was surprised at the level of security presence in the area.

Alice said workers in the state were not previously intimated on the heavy security presence, but said the development was in the interest of the public.

"I was searched before I was allowed to use the Ekwueme Square route that leads to my office; I was shocked initially but they explained the reasons to me," she said.

Musa Amad, a commercial motorcyclist, said they were forced to take longer routes as the normal roads to these offices were condoned off.

He decried the drop in patronage by the residents as most commuters trekked to their different destinations.

Haruna Mohammed, Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra, had warned IPOB members to steer clear the venue or have themselves to blame.

Mr Mohammed said adequate security would be provided for all law abiding citizens.

"I am sounding this as a note of warning to any group that plans to make trouble during the summit. We are ready for them and will not tolerate any violence.

"Our men are ready for them and we are urging members of the public to go about their duties diligently," he said.

