Kenya: Meteorological Department Issues Flash Floods Alert

Nairobi — The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a flash floods alert in Western, Central, North Rift valley, Northern and Central Regions from Monday.

According to an advisory from the organization, heavy rainfall of more than 50mm is expected in the next 24 hours and those living in these areas have been advised to be on the lookout for flash floods.

"Counties expected to be affected include Turkana, Marsabit, Samburu, Mandera, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Trans Nzoia, Uasin Gishu, nandi, Baringo, Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga and Kisii," it stated.

The statement pointed out that flood waters may suddenly appear in places where it hasn't rained heavily and may be deeper and faster than it looks.

Everyone has been urged not to walk in moving water or drive through it and that they should keep on safer grounds until the floods subside.

"Continue listening to local media as updates will be provided if conditions change significantly. Further advisories will be issued as we follow upon the progress of this weather event," the statement said.

The meteorological department has also encouraged people not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows or walk in open fields with residents in land slide prone areas told to be on high alert.

More than 1,000 people were displaced after dams in Tana River County were submerged by the floods, spilling water into the villages.

Residents in sections of Galole constituency and larger parts of Tana Delta and Bura living near the dams have been forced to move to camps on higher ground.

About 15,000 people have been affected by floods in Mandera with transport paralysed while schools in Homa Bay County incurred losses of unknown value following the ongoing rains, as families in neighbouring Kisii counted losses after their homes were logged.

In Kisii, at least 100 families were displaced by floods and in other areas, the residents have been forced to move uphill to avoid being injured by falling houses.

In Bobasi sub county, the girls' latrine at Isena Mixed sunk after due to heavy rains.