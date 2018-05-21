Tanzania: Hygiene At Market Wanting

The sanitation situation at most markets in Dar es Salaam and other major towns is appalling, to say the least. It is particularly worrisome that garbage is ever-present to the extent of becoming synonymous with these markets, which attract tens of thousands of people daily.

Kariakoo, Tandale and Tandika markets in Dar es Salaam are so filthy that they pose a health hazard for both traders and shoppers. The situation is not any better at Magogoni fish market. The stench of rotting fish is now a permanent feature of this modern facility built with Japanese assistance.

It is not uncommon to find mounds of festering rubbish at these markets that has not been collected for days on end. This explains why many of these places turn into mucky eyesores. Finding a clear path to walk on is an uphill task, especially when it rains.

Traders have complained to local authorities about this state of affairs. They have asked what happens to the levy they are charged regularly, but no answer is forthcoming. This fee is meant to pay for services such as garbage collection.

They have a right to an answer. They deal in food, which goes out to millions of urbanites.