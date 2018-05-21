21 May 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Hygiene At Market Wanting

Tagged:

Related Topics

The sanitation situation at most markets in Dar es Salaam and other major towns is appalling, to say the least. It is particularly worrisome that garbage is ever-present to the extent of becoming synonymous with these markets, which attract tens of thousands of people daily.

Kariakoo, Tandale and Tandika markets in Dar es Salaam are so filthy that they pose a health hazard for both traders and shoppers. The situation is not any better at Magogoni fish market. The stench of rotting fish is now a permanent feature of this modern facility built with Japanese assistance.

It is not uncommon to find mounds of festering rubbish at these markets that has not been collected for days on end. This explains why many of these places turn into mucky eyesores. Finding a clear path to walk on is an uphill task, especially when it rains.

Traders have complained to local authorities about this state of affairs. They have asked what happens to the levy they are charged regularly, but no answer is forthcoming. This fee is meant to pay for services such as garbage collection.

They have a right to an answer. They deal in food, which goes out to millions of urbanites.

Tanzania

Udart Boss - Rethink Revenues Model

The new Chief Executive Officer of Usafiri Dar es Salaam Rapid Transit (Udart), Mr Amos Gillert, has hit the ground… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.