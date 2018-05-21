Ghana: Berekum Musec Fines Chief, Elders Gh¢4,000 ... Over Attack On Police Station

Senasa — A fine of GH¢4,000 has been slapped on the chief and elders of Senase, a suburb of Berekum in the Brong-Ahafo Region by the Berekum Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) for failing to restrain some irate youth who vandalised the Senase police station last Tuesday.

They are also to provide the ring leaders of the youth as well as repair the destruction caused to property at the police station by the youth.

The decision arrived by MUSEC was to check the frequent attacks by the youth of the town who have the penchant of attacking security and other public installations in the area at the least provocation to serve as a deterrent to others.

According to reports, the mob smashed the windscreen of three vehicles including two patrol vehicles with registration numbers GP-3586, GC-767-11 and one Toyota car when they stormed the police station to demand the release of two suspects who were in custody.

The police were investigating the suspects for allegedly engaging in ritual murder.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, Brong-Ahafo Regional Public Relations Officer (PRO) confirmed the action taken by MUSEC told the Ghanaian Times and added that the chief of the town, Nana Kwadwo Appiah who is also the Krontihene of Berekum Traditional Council has accepted to pay the fine.

The PRO said on the April 16 this year, the police arrested Kofi Kyere and Emmanuel Asante for kidnapping their 12 year-old nephew, Vincent Daa.

He said the father of the boy reported the matter to the police and the suspects were later arrested and detained in police custody.

He said when the youth of the town got wind of the matter; they stormed the police station to demand that the suspects be released to them to be lynched.

When the police refused, the youth took the law into their own hands, attacked and vandalised the station.

Chief Inspector Oppong said the police on several occasions have called on the chief and elders of the town to admonish the youth to desist from their unruly behaviour but to no avail, hence the decision to slap a fine on them to serve as a deterrent to others.