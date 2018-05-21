Ghana: Let's Unite to Reject LGBT

WE are aware of the covert and overt attempts to impose on Ghana certain alien and unacceptable values that are not in tune with our socio-cultural values and religious beliefs. Certainly, we are referring to the ferocious attempt to influence Ghana to change our laws to contain the rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) people.

The international conspiracy to impose foreign bisexual orientation into our social and cultural values was given prominence at the just ended Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit in London where British Prime Minister, Theresa May, was explicit in her adventurous move to offer support to governments in the commonwealth to reform their laws to accommodate the rights of LGBT people.

Indeed, this utterance has generated hue and cry and anxious moments in most commonwealth countries, including Ghana of a tendency toward neocolonialism.

Inasmuch as we uphold and respect fundamental human rights of every human being, we are equally against LGBT rights and we at the Ghanaian Times will strongly support moves to reject the imposition of any foreign values on our country.

Already, religious bodies in the country had been loud and clear in expressing their sentiments not to allow such a practice to happen!

We will not renege on our constitutional duty of being watchdog over society. More so, when nowhere in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights in which civilised nations draw their aspirations from, sanctions any same sex orientation.

It gladdens us that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has put the matter to rest over his position on LGBT, stating emphatically through Jubilee House correspondence, that it will not happen under his watch.

We also noted the forthrightness of the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye that he would resign as the Speaker of the Legislative body if such a move was pushed through the House.

We see a trend of unanimity among Ghanaians against any attempt to creating a fertile ground for the ungodly same sex marriage under the guise of fundamental human rights.

What right is more than the 1948 Universal Human Right that we all subscribe to which succinctly states in Article 16(1) that "Men and Women of full ages, without any humiliation due to race, nationality or religion, have right to marry and to found a family. They are entitled to equal rights as to marriage, during marriage and at its dissolution."

We solidly and strongly support the efforts of the legal luminary, Moses Foh Amoaning and like-minded people in putting up an advocacy group championing the upholding of our cherished societal values and rejecting attempts to impose foreign values that are not in tune with our circumstances.

And indeed, the bigger and so called influential countries must uphold the universal human rights and the sanctity of the family and the associated sexual orientation handed down to generations since creation.

We must all unite to keep at bay this ferocious attempt to debase our cultural values. Insofar as a tiny minority has the right to pursue its own "physiological disabilities", it also behooves us to protect the sanctity of divinity and the decency of the human race.

No one country can claim specialise knowledge over human rights. Yes indeed, we are of different backgrounds and so let us respect our diversities because that is what will keep us strong to pursue the path of global peace and stability.