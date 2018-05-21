Ghana: Barekese SHS Student Writes WASSCE Under Police Guard

An unusual spectacle unfolded on Thursday at the Barekese Senior High School, in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of Ashanti region, when a 17-year-old student of the school wrote his final examination paper of the West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) under police guard.

And moments after he finished, the police accosted the student and placed him in custody until the following day before he was granted bail.

His crime? The student, (name withheld) was accused by his Visual Arts teacher of the school of stealing his fowl and reported him to the police who went to the school to arrest him whilst he was in the examination hall.

When he was released on bail, the student invoked a curse on the teacher whose name was only given as Mr. Bilson. The student said invoking the deity was to ensure transparency prevail in the matter.

Ghanaian Times gathered from reliable sources that the student was compelled to pay GH¢100 to the Barekese police before being granted bail but efforts to get the police to comment on the payment proved futile.

It was gathered that the teacher suspected the student to have stolen the fowl from his house on Wednesday.

Mr. Bilson, our sources claimed, demanded the student pay for the fowl which compelled the student to invoke the curse of a powerful river deity in the Ashanti Region to set the records straight as he denied knowledge of the theft.