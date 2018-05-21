Namibia: Police Complete Operation Basadi

The policewomen network conducted 'Operation Basadi ' last week to reduce domestic violence and other related crimes against women and children.

Basadi, meaning women in Setswana, is an operation focusing on combating crimes such as rape, assault, human trafficking, domestic violence, child labour and baby dumping, among other crimes.

The countrywide operation was established in August 2013 under the theme "We are on it, Gender Based Violence (GBV) must end".

Briefing the media on its successes and achievements in Windhoek on Wednesday, police major-general Anne-Marie Nainda explained that during the operation conducted from 7 to 10 May 2018, 324 vehicle patrols and 286 foot patrols were performed.

She added that 219 mobile roadblocks were set up, 1 067 persons were stopped and searched during a random exercise and various weapons, including 15 knives, one machete and one revolver confiscated.

She said eight protection orders were issued, 35 arrests were executed on outstanding cases of GBV, seven warrants of arrest issued on outstanding cases and three arrests made for rape.

"Other than domestic-related crime arrests, 57 arrests were executed for various statutory and common law crimes," Nainda added.

Nainda said 97 illegal immigrants were arrested, 1 884 counterfeit items ranging from mobile phones to liquor were confiscated, while 429 tickets for traffic fines worth N$478 700 were issued.

Illicit drugs with a street value of N$199 700 were also confiscated during the four-day operation. The safety ministry permanent secretary, Trephine Kamati, applauded the women in uniform for their outstanding work in combating crime in the country, saying this will ensure that the ministry accomplishes its mandate.

"The operation is contributing to achieving and accomplishing the mandate of the ministry which is to keep Namibia safe," she stated.

