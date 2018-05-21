Somalia: Wanted Al Shabaab Facilitator Arrested in Kenya

Photo: The Nation

Kenya Defence Force soldiers take positions at Kismayu after taking control of the port from Al-Shabaab on October 28, 2012.

Francis Macharia Karishu, a suspect believed to be facilitating al Shabaab activities has been arrested. Macharia was arrested on Sunday evening in Kayole and handed over to the anti-terrorism police unit.

The arrest comes just two days after police placed an Sh1 million bounty on his head. Security agencies have warned members of the public that the terror group is planning to carry out attacks during this month of Ramadhan.

Police are also looking for another "armed and dangerous" suspect from Kitui.

Two weeks ago, spokesman Charles Owino said Anthony Munyasya alias Abdalla is a "highly trained" al Shabaab operative who has been fighting for the militants in Somalia since 2014.

"He was recently deployed to the country as part of operatives who were to conduct an attack in Nairobi in February," he said.

The Spokesman added that Abdalla is a close associate of Abdimajit Hassan, a man facing terror charges.