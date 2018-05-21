21 May 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Cop, Soldier Allegedly Beats Civilian to Death in Rundu

Rundu — A police officer was arrested alongside a Namibian Defence Force's (NDF) soldier after they allegedly beat a 31-year-old man to death in Rundu's Kehemu settlement for reasons not yet specified.

The two will appear in the Rundu Magistrate's Court today on a charge of murder.

It was reported to the police, the two suspects allegedly assaulted the deceased with an unknown object at around midnight on Wednesday and the victim died four hours later after being rushed to the Rundu State Hospital.

The deceased was identified as Hiskia Mangundu. The two suspects who were arrested on Thursday afternoon are currently in police custody.

"We have arrested them and they will make their first court appearance on Monday. The suspects were both off duty when the incident happened," said Detective Chief Inspector Ewald Kavara of the Kavango East police.

One of the suspects, a police officer is stationed at Rundu, while the other suspect, an NDF soldier is stationed at Mpacha Military Base in Zambezi Region.

