20 May 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Oyo - Ajimobi, Shittu Factions Hold Parallel Congresses

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muyiwa Adeyemi

Ibadan — The seemingly unresolved internal crisis within the Oyo State chapter of APC went from bad to worse, as two parallel congresses in the state produced two different sets of officers, amid claims by both camps that their congresses were monitored by INEC officials and congress committee members from Abuja.

An executive committee, led by the former chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke and Governor Abiola Ajimobi, held its congress at the Adamasingba Sports Complex, while another group, led by Alhaji Isiaka Alimi and Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu, was at the Obafemi Awolowo (Liberty) Stadium, Ibadan.

Also at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium were the Senator representing Oyo Central, Monsurat Sumonu; eight members of the House of Representatives; party leaders; and 22 out of the 26 outgone executive members of the party in the state. Former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala and former Senate leader, Teslim Folarin, joined Ajimobi at Adamasingba.

The chairman of the congress committee and former governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abdullah Gwarzo, said he was not aware of parallel congresses in the state, pointing out that he monitored the congress at the Adamasingba Stadium along with the INEC officials, describing same as a success.

Also, Ajimobi described those who held a parallel congress as failures, saying his group is the authentic one and has the mandate of the national secretariat and INEC.

On his part, Shittu said the parallel congress was as a result of demand for justice in the party, stressing, "This congress is to liberate our people from impunity. It is to liberate our party from imposition. It is to liberate our people from oppression. We are not going to be violent, but we shall use our broom to liberate us."

Nigeria

Nigerians Groan As Health Workers Continue Strike

Kuni Tyessi writes that with the strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions, activities in secondary and tertiary health… Read more »

Read the original article on Guardian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.