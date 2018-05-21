19 May 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: APC Congress Elects FCT Executives

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory Abuja chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected seven party executives to manage its affairs for the next four years.

The election of the executives came by affirmation at the state congress conducted on Saturday.

The election which was held at Old Parade Ground, Garki-Area II in Abuja city centre, saw Abdulmalik Usman returned as chairman and Hashimu Angama as the secretary along with other executives.

In his acceptance speech, Usman commended the party elders and supporters for peaceful conduct during the exercise.

He said his reelection was a prove that APC's family was committed to showing true democracy at all times.

Usman assured the party supporters of building a new structure across FCT which will accommodate all the members.

The election which was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere drew its major stakeholders across the nation's capital and members from all the sixty two wards that make up the federal capital.

Nigeria

Nigerians Groan As Health Workers Continue Strike

Kuni Tyessi writes that with the strike by the Joint Health Sector Unions, activities in secondary and tertiary health… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.