Nigeria: APC Congress Elects FCT Executives

Abuja — The Federal Capital Territory Abuja chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has elected seven party executives to manage its affairs for the next four years.

The election of the executives came by affirmation at the state congress conducted on Saturday.

The election which was held at Old Parade Ground, Garki-Area II in Abuja city centre, saw Abdulmalik Usman returned as chairman and Hashimu Angama as the secretary along with other executives.

In his acceptance speech, Usman commended the party elders and supporters for peaceful conduct during the exercise.

He said his reelection was a prove that APC's family was committed to showing true democracy at all times.

Usman assured the party supporters of building a new structure across FCT which will accommodate all the members.

The election which was conducted under a peaceful atmosphere drew its major stakeholders across the nation's capital and members from all the sixty two wards that make up the federal capital.