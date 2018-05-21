Zambia: Kambwili Suffers Another Political Blow

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has continued to suffer setbacks with the latest being six members of the provincial and district executive committees in Northern province who have defected to the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

The six were led by former NDC Kasama District vice chairperson Kelvin Phiri, who resigned from his former party earlier this month and were former NDC provincial secretary Alice Mazimba and district treasurer Cecilia Muwowo, who cited lack of respect in the NDC leadership.

The rest of the NDC members that ditched the party were former vice district chairperson for mobilisation Davies Mumba, former district Information and Publicity Secretary (IPS) also for mobilisation Lawrence Mumba and Gibson Chansa, IPS administration.

