21 May 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Erongo Road Accidents Claim Nine

By Adam Hartman

Nine people were killed on the B2 road in Erongo region this weekend.

An incident report issued by the Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu confirmed the latest incident yesterday afternoon at 15h15 about 20km from Arandis to Usakos. Iikuyu said the rear tyre of a silver Toyota 7-seater burst, resulting in the driver losing control of the vehicle before it left the road and overturned.

The male driver (41), two boys aged around nine and eight and two girls aged six months and 13 were killed. An adult female, who was also a passenger, died at the Swakopmund State Hospital later.

The names of the deceased have not been revealed as their next of kin are yet to be informed. Four other passengers who survived who sustained serious to moderate injuries and were taken to the Swakopmund State Hospital for treatment.

In another incident on Friday, three men were killed in a head-on collision between Usakos and Karibib.

