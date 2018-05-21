Namibia: Mother Recounts Kablou's Criminal Career

Engoyi — Sakeus "Kablou" Amateta who was gunned down by the police last week in Windhoek for allegedly resisting arrest was laid to rest Saturday at Engoyi village near Onyaanya in Oshikoto Region.

He is known by many as one of the slain criminals in the country, Kablou was shot at a drinking spot in Wanaheda after he refused arrest and charged at the police officers with a knife, Police attempted to arrest him the same day he was shot after he allegedly robbed a group of tourists in Windhoek.

His mother in her remarks read on her behalf by Ester Niilonga Haipinge, said her son had lots of friends and among them are police officers that helped him commit different crimes. "He dropped school at the age of 12 and he started committing crimes, we tried by all means for him to stop but all was in vain," stated the grieving mother.

She also stated that they seek spiritual help and did anything for her son to change but it was too late. The mother who is a hostel matron at a certain school in Windhoek apologised for whatever damage caused by her son, saying that she is just a mother and may not know what damage Kablou did in the community.

Nampol issued a statement last week stating that Amateta's death could have been avoided if he had cooperated with the police, saying that they are aware of various messages/threats of revenge by unknown people circulating on social media.

The suspect now deceased was one of the wanted persons and the police had all legitimate reasons to make an arrest. The statement further stated there were a number of cases against Amateta including nine cases of armed robbery, two cases of attempted murder, one case of housebreak and that he was regarded as dangerous and armed.

The public is reminded to allow police to carry out their duties peacefully, a case of murder has been opened against the police officer involved in the matter and witnesses are requested to submit statements at Wanaheda police station. His mother Johanna Amateta, four siblings and a son survive him.