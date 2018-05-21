Namibia: Murder Accused Blames Robbers for Bar Shooting

A Windhoek shop owner who was involved in a deadly shooting in a Katutura bar four years ago says he was confronting a group of robbers when he fired the shot that claimed a young woman's life.

According to Sakarias Mathias (58), whose trial started in the Windhoek High Court last week, he wanted to shoot at the leg of one of the people who had robbed him outside his shop, when the man he was aiming at pulled a woman in front of him and she ended up being shot.

Mathias gave this explanation in a written statement setting out his defence to the charges he faces before judge Naomi Shivute.

He is being prosecuted on counts of murder, attempted murder, pointing of a firearm, possession of a firearm and ammunition without a licence, and defeating or obstructing the course of justice, or attempting to do so.

All of the charges emanate from a shooting incident at a bar in Katutura, McLeod BSK Bar, on 9 April 2014. A 21-year-old woman, Magdalena Fredricks, died when she was struck by one of the bullets fired by Mathias, while a man who was also in the bar where Fredricks was shot, Patrick Hawala, was injured when he was shot in the groin.

In his plea explanation, Mathias said the three occupants of a car that stopped outside his shop, next to BSK Bar, on 9 April 2014, robbed him of N$2 500 before running into the bar. According to Mathias, the men dropped a gun on their way into the bar, which he picked up and followed them into the bar, where he confronted them and asked them to give his money back.

When they refused to return the money, Mathias said, he fired two warning shots into a wall. He also explained that when Hawala then pulled out a knife and threatened to stab him, he took aim at Hawala's leg, but Hawala pulled Fredricks in front of him as he fired, and she was struck.

After firing another shot at a door behind which one of Hawala's companions was hiding, he left the scene and threw away the gun, Mathias said.

Hawala disputed Mathias' version when he testified before judge Shivute last week, though. He said he heard Mathias making a comment about someone having an affair with his girlfriend when he entered the bar, and that Mathias also made a remark to Fredricks about her spending his money drinking with other men.

Hawala also denied that he threatened Mathias with a knife and that he used Fredricks as a human shield before both of them were struck by a shot fired by Mathias.

The trial is continuing.

Defence lawyer Trevor Brockerhoff is handling Mathias' defence. State advocate Palmer Kumalo is prosecuting.