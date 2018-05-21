Namibia: Adriano Visagie Breaks Barriers With 'Just Tina'

Multi-talented and versatile entertainer Adriano Visagie last Wednesday added another skill to his resumé.

First appearing on stage in drag at last year's #WeAreOne lip sync battle at the Warehouse Theatre, it seems that this is another of Visagie's fortes. While LGBTI events and awareness campaigns are not given much attention in this country, the performer managed to attract a large audience to his 'Just Tina' performance.

With 'Just' being an initiative by Pegasus Entertainment Productions to host tribute shows, Visagie took to the stage as famed songstress Tina Turner, a survivor of gender-based violence - a reality for many in the LGBTI community.

Dressed in a tight number, dramatic make-up and a wild wig, Visagie performed a string of songs by Turner which included 'What's Love Got To Do With It' and 'We Don't Need Another Hero'.

With perfectly choreographed dance routines by Haymich Olivier, Visagie embodied the singer to the T. Facial expressions, quickstep dance moves, running on stage and interacting with the crowd, the renditions were so well rounded you forgot it wasn't Turner herself on stage.

Coming out for the last song of the night and possibly the showstopper, Visagie was accompanied by two back-up dancers and performed 'Proud Mary' with enthusiasm which got the crowd on their feet and singing along in no time.

While wigs were flying and eyelashes came off, the show went impeccably and ended on an emotional note as Visagie delivered a heartfelt and sincere speech, lambasting transphobia, homophobia and biphobia.