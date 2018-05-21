Liberia: Origin of Exxonmobil's Bribery Scandal

While the full content of the special presidential committee report relative to allegations of bribery and abuse of office beclouding ExxonMobil's 2013 oil concession is being kept secret, New Democrat is publishing NOCAL's Board resolution, which appears to have setup the scheme.

The document could be central evidence detailing how a single US oil firm may have succeeded in compromising nearly all Liberian officials who matter to it obtaining a lucrative oil deal off Liberia's coast.

Following ExxonMobil's acquisition of offshore oil Block 13 and subsequent payment of US$50million, the Board of Directors of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) convened an emergency board meeting on Saturday, April 27, 2013 to discuss how they will collect some of the Oil money for personal benefit, NOCAL board resolution showed.

The resolution revealed the officials solicited the payment via a proposal to President Sirleaf, which she endorsed.

Former President Johnson Sirleaf directed that 10 percent of the US$50million be given to Hydrocarbon Technical Committee members, NOCAL officials and staff.