17 May 2018

New Democrat (Monrovia)

Liberia: Origin of Exxonmobil's Bribery Scandal

Tagged:

Related Topics

While the full content of the special presidential committee report relative to allegations of bribery and abuse of office beclouding ExxonMobil's 2013 oil concession is being kept secret, New Democrat is publishing NOCAL's Board resolution, which appears to have setup the scheme.

The document could be central evidence detailing how a single US oil firm may have succeeded in compromising nearly all Liberian officials who matter to it obtaining a lucrative oil deal off Liberia's coast.

Following ExxonMobil's acquisition of offshore oil Block 13 and subsequent payment of US$50million, the Board of Directors of the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) convened an emergency board meeting on Saturday, April 27, 2013 to discuss how they will collect some of the Oil money for personal benefit, NOCAL board resolution showed.

The resolution revealed the officials solicited the payment via a proposal to President Sirleaf, which she endorsed.

Former President Johnson Sirleaf directed that 10 percent of the US$50million be given to Hydrocarbon Technical Committee members, NOCAL officials and staff.

Liberia

Weah Suspends Deputy Minister

From all indications, President George Manneh Weah is ready to flex his muscles against any official who will engage in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Democrat.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Democrat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.