Liberia: House 'Trashes' Rep Joseph's Motion

The plenary of the House of Representatives has trashed a motion of reconsideration from Montserrado County electoral district#13 Representative, Saah Joseph which would have demanded the management of Sime Darby Plantation to take full responsibility of John David medical, a Liberian who was allegedly tortured by security guys purported to be in the employ of the company.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Bhofal Chambers has since setup a committee to investigate the company of what it knows about the torture and some aspects of the Concession Agreement with the Liberian Government.

The committee headed by Margibi County Representative Tibelrosa Tanpoweh has since presented its findings and recommendations to the plenary of the House and the company has been informed about the recommendations.

Although torture under the Liberian Constitution is a state's crime and as such, state security, the Liberia National Police (LNP) is investigating the matter and the company has not been held liable for the commission of the crime.

But in his argument through his motion of reconsideration, Representative Saah Joseph said the health of the Liberian was never addressed in the recommendations from the specialized committee setup by the House of Representatives.

He said while they encourage foreign investments into the country, it gives no one the rights to subject one of the citizens to be tortured in the country as perpetrated against John David allegedly by workers, both local and expatriates of Sime Darby Plantation Liberia (SDPL).

After the reading of his motion of reconsideration in plenary, a motion was filed by Lofa County electoral district four Representative Mariamu B. Fofana for the motion by Representative Joseph to be trashed on ground that the House of Representatives is not a court house to pass judgement into state's crime.

Sixteen of the lawmakers in session voted for the motion to be trashed, six against and two abstentions.