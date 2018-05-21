Liberia: Female Genital Circumcision Should Be a Choice

House Speaker Dr. Bhofal Chambers has suggested that female genital circumcision should be practiced by choice of any female attaining the constitutional age eighteen, in line with their faith or traditional beliefs.

Speaker Chambers was quoted to have made the remark at the induction ceremony of the Women Legislative Caucus of Liberia at the Capitol Building, seat of the 54th National Legislature in Monrovia.

In a release issued by his office, the speaker was quoted as saying he believes that some traditional practices in Liberia still resonate with morality in the society and promote cultural heritage in the country.

He, however, frowned on some practices from some foreign friends that have taken on an agenda to vilify and assimilate most African cultural traditional practices and promote their strange intimate social practices, which most times are taboos in Liberia and Africa at-large.

Speaker Chambers committed his willingness to work with his colleagues in the House of Representatives in making the Domestic Violence and the Gender Parity Acts become a reality, in line with other tendencies of constitutional provisions.

Also, in attendance during the program was Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, who served as Installing Officer of officers-elect of the Women Legislative Caucus.

Senate Protemp Albert Tugbe Chie also graced the occasion and assured the gathering that the Senate will work out mechanism that will yield fruitful out-come to make the Domestic Violence and the Gender Parity Acts pass into law.