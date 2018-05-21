Liberia: House Trashes Rep. Joseph's Motion

The House of Representatives trashes Representative Saah Joseph's recent motion for reconsideration. Rep. Saah Joseph recently filed the motion for reconsideration in regards to votes taken after the hearing of contempt charges levied against the management of Sime Darby Liberia Plantation for perjury .

In his motion, he asked the Management of Sime Darby Plantation Liberia to take care of the health of a suspected thief caught on video tape being tortured on its plantation by company security recently in Bomi County, Western Liberia.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, 10 May at the Capitol, he argued that the main reason members of the House summoned the SDPL Management was because of the torture of suspect John Davies, who allegedly stole palm head, not about water, school or hospital, stressing that the company has a responsibility to address the issue.

He says in in his opinion, the decision reached by majority members runs contrary to the Constitution of Liberia, the United Nations Convention Against Torture as well as other international legal instruments insofar as the dehumanizing treatment perpetrated against suspect John Davies, a citizen of this Republic, was never addressed head on.

"While we encourage foreign investment into the country, it give no one the right to subject one of us to torture in our own homeland as the level of savagery perpetrated against John Davies by workers both local and expatriate of Sime Darby plantation."

According to Rep. Joseph, seeing the video is a glaring fact that John Davies was tortured at Sime Darby, yet in their decision, his plight was largely ignored.

But Lofa County district #4 Representative Mariamu B. Fofana denied the motion.

-Editing By Jonathan Browne