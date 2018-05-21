Namibia: Boutique Owners Hand Over Petition to Finance

Boutique owners on Friday handed over a petition to the finance ministry after its customs and excise department confiscated alleged counterfeit goods from passengers flying in from China at the Hosea Kutako International Airport roughly two weeks ago.

"We want our goods back, and we demand that the ministry allows every person buying outside the country to be allowed at least 20 items per brand," said Desire Suits, spokesperson of the group.

People who mostly run boutiques selling brand names imported from China tipped The Namibian off about the operation. The ongoing operation is aimed at stopping undervalued goods, or goods that were illegally imported, from being brought into the country.

Suits charged that "as the majority of traders, we feel that we were victimised and discriminated against because most of us are women. The competition is not fair towards us in terms of the goods sold in Chinatown, and we want your ministry to execute similar operations on the Namibian Ports Authority, where Chinese containers are coming in daily with the same goods."

According to one passenger, customs officials took away 33 pairs of shoes, tracksuits and six jerseys. Another passenger lost goods valued at N$20 000.

The customs and excise department gave the passengers receipts for the goods that were confiscated.

"We want the names of the customs officials who detained our goods so that we can seek legal action against them, especially those we saw confiscating irrelevant goods. You leave foreigners to do business, yet you victimise your own," Suits stressed.

Finance minister Calle Schlettwein confirmed the operation, saying it was targeting airports and other points of entry. The customs and excise department's acting commissioner, Thandi Hambira, received the petition.