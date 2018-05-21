Namibia: Meat Industry Hits N$2 Billion Exports

During the 2017 financial year, Namibia exported 85% of its meat industry products, realising N$2 billion.

In the same period, the country exported 2,77 million cattle, 1,97 million sheep and 1,79 million goats.

Meat Board of Namibia figures provided during agriculture minister Alpheus !Naruseb's familiarisation tour of the company last Thursday showed that in terms of cattle, 150 00 weaners were exported to South African feedlots, while 130 00 steers were exported to other markets, as well as sold to local abattoirs.

South Africa remains Namibia's biggest market with 60 000 sheep in the small stock category being exported to that country's informal market, while 270 000 goats were exported to the Kwazulu-Natal market during the period under review.

In terms of beef, 37 000 tonnes were exported, with South Africa receiving 9 400 tonnes and the European Union, United Kingdom, Reunion, and Norway getting 9 500 tonnes.

The Meat Board's general manager, Paul Strydom, said challenges facing the industry include the competitiveness of the Namibian meat industry, which needs to look at the joint value addition definition.

He said there is a need to improve the animal health status through the re-commissioning of the government-owned northern communal areas' abattoirs.

"In terms of the sheep marketing scheme, there is a need to restore the vitality of the industry. There is also a need to finance crucial directorate of veterinary services' certification functions.

"Meanwhile, imposing South Africa's livestock import conditions such as the bovine tuberculosis (bTB) requirement adds additional costs to the value chain," he explained.

Strydom said other challenges affecting the industry are the approval of the Meat Board's 2018/19 budget, the gazetting of the meat and livestock products bill, regular interaction with the minister, the frequent escapes of buffaloes from the Waterberg Plateau Park, Amta as a marketing agency versus the Meat Board as a regulatory body, and financing agricultural unions.

According to Strydom, their aim is to be "a Meat Board that is financially independent, and which has motivated, highly skilled personnel to address ever-increasing industry needs. It aims to be cost- and operationally efficient, be an efficient and effective board, provide information to government and industry, and have a proper information management system to manage the industry."

The Meat Board further aims to strengthen working relations and communication with the government and stakeholders to grow the livestock and meat industry.