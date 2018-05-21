21 May 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Two Minors Raped At Swakop

Two 10-year-old girls were raped at Swakopmund in two separate incidents, resulting in the arrest of two men who are expected to appear in the Swakopmund Magistrate's Court today.

A report by Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu stated that a 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly raped a10-year-old girl just outside Swakopmund after giving her a lift from Windhoek.

"The suspect, while in Windhoek, was requested by a friend to bring the friend's grandchild to Swakopmund. The suspect and the victim were the only occupants in the car from Windhoek, and at about 18h00, the suspect parked the vehicle five kilometres before Swakopmund, and had sexual intercourse with the victim," said Iikuyu, adding that the victim was then dropped off at her uncle's house.

She told her mother immediately, who reported the crime to the police, resulting in the suspect's arrest on a charge of rape.

The other incident happened in the DRC informal settlement last month, but the man was only arrested over the weekend after the rape was reported to the police.

It is alleged that in April, the 10-year-old girl was playing outside the suspect's shack.

"The suspect called her into his shack, and once she was close enough, he grabbed her by her hand and pulled her inside before blindfolding her with a cloth and then raping her," said Iikuyu.

