21 May 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Senior Zipra Cadre Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Thupeyo Muleya

A high-ranking Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) cadre, Cde Masilo Muleya, who is also credited for training many senior war veterans among them the Defence Forces Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda, has died. Cde Muleya died on Saturday afternoon when his motor- cycle was hit by a bus which attempted to overtake him, 40km along the Beitbridge-Bulawayo road.

The decorated war veteran succumbed to injuries sustained during the accident upon admission at Beitbridge District Hospital. His body has since been moved to a local funeral parlour.

Police were not readily available for comment yesterday, but hospital sources said Cde Muleya died a few moments after arriving at the hospital.

"He was travelling towards Beitbridge town when tragedy struck. Indications are that he was travelling on his motor- bike in front of a cross-border bus which was travelling from Bulawayo to South Africa.

"As he approached Mtetengwe Primary School, he indicted to turn right. The bus driver then attempted to overtake the motorcycle and in the process Cde Muleya was hit by the trailer of the bus.

"The trailer then landed on the left side of the road. The matter was reported to the police who rushed him to the district hospital," said a source close to the case.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans' Association national spokesperson Cde Douglas Mahiya said they had been plunged into mourning, saying Cde Muleya's death was a great loss to them.

"It is very unfortunate that he passed on at a time when we were pushing for war veterans to fully reap the fruits of their efforts during and after the liberation struggle. My heart is heavy and I want to convey my condolences to his family."

Zimbabwe

Govt Formally Applies to Rejoin Commonwealth

Zimbabwe has formally applied to re-join the Commonwealth, 15 years after leaving the organisation, the Commonwealth… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.