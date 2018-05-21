Liberia: Supreme Court Drags Argument In GoL vs. Atlantic Resources Case

It appears that the case involving the Liberian government through the Ministry of Justice and Atlantic Resources, a logging company owned by foreign investors, might not be heard anytime soon as the Supreme Court continues to change assignment of case; thus dragging matter.

And the reason for which the case is dragged this time around is apparently because the High Court passed upon the applications of attorneys-at-law, who applied to be qualified as counsellors-at-law.

Lawyers, who had gone at the Supreme Court on Wednesday for the hearing on the motion to dismiss, asked as to which was important to the High Court __ the determination of whether the ratification of a forest concession contract by the Legislature is constitutional or the application of attorneys to become counsellors.

The Government of Liberia and Atlantic Resources are embroiled in a legal battle over the ratification by the Legislature of the Forest Management Concession Contract in 2009 between the Euro-Liberia Logging, another foreign logging company, and the Government of Liberia, represented by the Forestry Development Authority (FDA).

A motion to dismiss by the Ministry of Justice against the Atlantic Resources, which should have been heard on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 as assigned by the Supreme Court, failed to go ahead. No official reason was given for the cancellation of case, except that on Thursday, May 17, 2018, the Supreme Court passed upon the applications of attorneys who wanted to become counsellors.

One would have thought that because of the importance of the constitutionality of the case, the Supreme Court would have heard it on Thursday since it did not hear it on Wednesday (the original assigned date); but it appears from the records of the Supreme Court that this is not the first time that it has postponed the hearing of this constitutional matter without stating any reason for its failure.

The Clerk at the Supreme Court hinted that re-assignment of the case would have been made on Thursday, May 17, 2018 for the matter to be heard anytime next week. It is not known whether the hearing has been re-assigned as promised by the Clerk.

However, due to the importance that should be accorded to constitutional issues before the Supreme Court, it remains appropriate to provide background on the facts and circumstances of the case. The Motion to Dismiss grew out of a petition entitled "In Re: The Constitutionality of the Ratification of the Forest Management Concession Contract for 'Area F' by the National Legislature in favor of Euro-Liberia Logging Company."

The petition, which was filed on behalf of Atlantic Resources by Cllr. Syrennius Sayma Cephas against the Government of Liberia, will be the first major legal test for the Ministry of Justice, headed by Cllr. F. Musa Dean, Jr. and Solicitor General Cllr. Daku Mulbah. Atlantic Resources, the petitioner in the case questioned the constitutionality of the ratification of the Forest Management Concession Contract for 'Area F' by the Legislature.

According to documents in the possession of The NEWS, Atlantic Resources claims that it won the bid for a forest area in River Gee and Grand Gedeh counties, which was marked and designated as 'Area F'; but instead of the Forestry Development Authority entering into a Forest Management Contract with Atlantic Resources, the FDA entered into a Forest Management Contract with Euro-Liberia Logging Company, which participated in the bid but did not win.

The documents reveal that after the Forestry Development Authority granted the Forest Management Contract to Euro-Liberia Logging Company, Atlantic Resources claims that it filed a complaint to the Complaint, Appeal and Review Board of the Public Procurement & Concession Commission (PPCC).

In its complaint to PPCC, Atlantic Resources alleged that it indicated that the Forestry Development Authority should have given the Forest Management Contract to it instead of Euro-Liberia Logging Company. It is not clear what happened to the ruling by the PPCC's Complaint, Appeal and Review Board because it is yet to be found in the case file.

However, Atlantic Resources is said to have known that subsequent to the Liberian Government's entry into the Forest Management Contract with Euro-Liberia Logging Company, the Forest Management Contract would have been submitted to the Legislature for ratification. But Atlantic Resources did not inform the Legislature about any complaint against the Forest Management Contract and did not plead with the Legislature to deny ratification of the Forest Management Contract because of the reported ruling by the Complaint, Appeal and Review Board of PPCC.

According to the documents, it was subsequent to the ratification of the Forest Management Contract by the Legislature that Atlantic Resources filed a Petition for Declaratory Judgment at the Civil Law Court against the Liberian Government, represented by the FDA, and Euro-Liberia Logging Company, asking the Court to declare that it is Atlantic Resources, which should have been granted the Forest Management Contract for the 'Area F' forest and not Euro-Liberia Logging Company.

The Civil Law Court granted the petition of Atlantic Resources and ordered that Euro-Liberia Logging Company be removed from the 'Area F' forest; but when the Civil Law Court's writ of possession was served on Euro-Liberia Logging Company, according to records, it rushed to the Civil Law Court and filed a Motion for Relief from Judgment under a claim that it was not served with the writ of summons and therefore, was never brought under the jurisdiction of the Court for the Declaratory Judgment Petition.

The Civil Law Court investigated and determined that Euro-Liberia Logging had presented the truth and therefore, the writ of possession was quashed. Following the ruling of the court relative to the writ of possession, lawyers representing Atlantic Resources announced an appeal.

However, Atlantic Resources did not timely process its appeal and as such, Euro-Liberia Logging Company returned to the Civil Law Court with a Motion to Dismiss the appeal, which was granted by the Court. After the Civil Law Court granted the Motion to Dismiss the appeal announced by Atlantic Resources, the petitioner filed with the Supreme Court a Petition for the Writ of Prohibition; Chief Justice Korkpor was then presiding in Chambers of the Supreme Court.

The Petition for the Writ of Prohibition was again filed against the Liberian Government and Euro-Liberia Logging Company; but a writ of prohibition was never issued following conference in chambers. It was after the Justice in Chambers' refusal to issue the writ of prohibition that Atlantic Resources filed with the Full Bench of the Supreme Court a new petition, which requests the High Court to determine the constitutionality of the ratification of the Forest Management Contract entered into by the Liberian Government with Euro-Liberia Logging Company in 2009 - nine years after the contract was ratified by the Legislature.

It is not known why Atlantic Resources wants the Supreme Court to declare unconstitutional, null and void the Forest Management Contract the Liberian Government has with Euro-Liberia Logging Company, when in fact, the Legislature has the power under the Constitution of Liberia to enact laws, approve treaties, conventions and such other international agreements negotiated or signed on behalf of the Republic.

The power and authority of the Legislature to ratify the Forest Management Contract is a serious constitutional issue which Atlantic Resources has presented to the Supreme Court and for unknown reason it is being dragged.

Atlantic Resources asked the Supreme Court to take note of the Supreme Court's power to declare unconstitutional any law or action of the Legislature. Atlantic Resources also prayed the Supreme Court to take note pursuant to the Constitution that the Legislature shall not make law to impair obligations of contracts.

On the basis of these two provisions of the Constitution, Atlantic Resources requested the Supreme Court to declare unconstitutional, null and void the ratification of the Forest Management Contract by the Legislature.

In response to Atlantic Resources' petition to the Full Bench of the Supreme Court to declare the ratification of the Forest Management Contract by the Legislature unconstitutional, the Liberian Government, through the Ministry of Justice, filed its returns and a motion to dismiss the petitioner's petition on grounds that "Atlantic Resources did not show any contract which it had with the Liberian Government and which the Legislature had passed a law that impairs it in violation of the Constitution."

The Ministry of Justice further indicated in its returns that the petition filed by Atlantic Resources does not raise any constitutional issue in that, it does not show which provision of the Constitution has been violated by the Legislature's ratification of the Forest Management Contract. Based on these legal issues, the Full Bench of the Supreme Court should have entertained argument between the Movant (Government of Liberia) and Respondent (Atlantic Resources) into the motion to dismiss the petitioner's petition on the constitutionality of the Legislature's ratification of the Forest Management Concession Contract for 'Area F'.

But the Full Bench failed to assemble to hear the argument on Wednesday, May 15, 2018. Legal minds have been wondering on the possible outcome of the case; stressing that if there is any merit to Atlantic Resources' claim that the ratification of the Forest Management Contract violates the "Contract Clause" of the Constitution, the Justice in Chambers then would have issued a writ of prohibition when Atlantic Resources requested for it.

The lawyers wondered why Atlantic Resources wants the ratification of the Forest Management Contract declared unconstitutional, null and void as though it has no other remedy if it is true that it, not Euro-Liberia Logging Company, should have been awarded the Forest Management Contract.

The lawyers also said even though the Supreme Court has the power to declare a law or any legislative action unconstitutional, constitutional courts or court vested with the power of judicial review, are cautious in such a matter.

There are also indications that the petition by Atlantic Resources to declare unconstitutional the Legislature's ratification of the Forest Management Contract could be interpreted as an attempt to bring the Supreme Court into conflict with the Legislature.

This is happening at a time, the Liberian Senate is debating changes to the Constitution, as proposed by the Constitution Review Commission headed by Cllr. Gloria Musu Scott, a former Chief Justice and former Minister of Justice of Liberia. The debate began on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

One of the proposals for changes to the Constitution is that the Chief Justice and Associate Justices should be elected by the people in order that the holders of these high offices would be directly responsible to the Liberian people and subjected to periodic elections like members of the Legislature. What law, if any, might the Legislature finally enact for submission to referendum is anyone's guess at this time of the debate at the Senate.

It can be recalled in 2017, the House of Representatives and the Supreme Court were embroiled in controversy over the Code of Conduct for Public Officials and Employees of the Government of Liberia while the Senate waited anxiously for the result of that controversy before taking its own action.

The Supreme Court had declared unconstitutional certain provisions of the Code of Conduct, a decision which infuriated the lawmakers thus prompting an attempted impeachment proceeding of three justices of the High Court. The controversy dragged to a point where religious leaders and the Traditional Council of Liberia had to intervene to thwart the impeachment of the three Associate Justices.

What are the thoughts of legislators on this issue of the constitutionality of the Legislature's ratification of the Forest Management Contract, some Senators, who spoke to this paper on Thursday after debate on amendments to the Constitution was suspended, said they will wait and see what the Supreme Court will do.

They expressed optimism that the Supreme Court will not yield to Atlantic Resources' subtle attempt to cause a controversy between the Legislature and the Judiciary. If what the Clerk of the Supreme Court told this Paper on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 is something to go by, then, the case will be heard next week.

"Wait and see what the Supreme Court does is what everyone should do; but it will be a battle of legal luminaries when the case is eventually argued before the Supreme Court," a lawmaker said at the Capitol Thursday.