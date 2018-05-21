Liberia: Lawsuit 'Hangs' Over Sime Darby As House Rejects Rep. Joseph's Motion

Sime Darby Plantation risked a lawsuit for failure to cater for victim John David, who was allegedly tortured by a security guard of the plantation for palm-nut.

Sime Darby appeared before the House of Representatives on three different occasions to provide justifiable reasons for their action against David who was seen tortured on video for his alleged action.

This action by the company prompted the House to set up a committee to investigate the matter.

The committee report, which was read during session Thursday, was overwhelmingly endorsed, but Montserrado County District #13 lawmaker, Saah Joseph was dissatisfied with the report on grounds that it did not capture the victim, thereby leading him to file a motion of reconsideration.

The motion, which was tested during the May 17, 2018 session, was defeated with 14 votes against and six in favor.

Speaking shortly after his motion was defeated by his colleagues, Rep. Joseph indicated that in the interest of the victim, he will communicate with the Independent National Human Commission (INHC) and subsequently take a lawsuit against the company at the Economic Community of West African Sates' (ECOWAS) Court for proper redress.

According to Rep. Joseph, the appearance of Sime Darby was not about living up to their corporate social responsibility, which was captured by the committee reports, but leaving out discussion about the recommendations

The committee recommended that the company complies with section 12.1 of the concession agreement which talks about 50% of their workforce in senior managerial level should be Liberians; installation of water and latrine facilities at school campuses and camp sites; management should remove and replace asbestos roofing sheets, as well as improve the structure of the housing units as provided for under section 9.5 of the agreement and article 41 of the collective bargaining agreement.

The committee also recommended that the head of operation, Alhaji Alikamar, who is a foreigner, be replaced by the management for grossly issuing disrespect and stopping the committee from entering the management compound

Rep. Joseph told reporters that his report, which was rejected by his colleagues, will surface at the higher court in the sub-region.