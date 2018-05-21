Liberia: Weah Reaffirms Religious Tolerance As Muslims Begin Ramadan

President George Manneh Weah has reaffirmed his government's commitment to religious tolerance and peaceful co-existence between the Islamic Community and other religious groups as Muslims begin the month of Ramadan.

"I am confident that we will all continue to live together in peace and harmony for the betterment of our society," the Liberian leader admonished Muslims at the start of their fast month on Tuesday.

"On the eve of your religious journey, I on behalf of the government and people of Liberia herewith wish all Muslims on the occasion marking the observance of Ramadan in Liberia and the world my heartfelt greetings and would like to wish all of you a blessed Ramadan," President Weah added.

He hoped that Allah will answer their prayers, honor their sacrifices, and grant their heart desires and also pray that they will use this time of fasting and praying to intercede for their leaders and beloved nation for God's guidance as they work collectively for a better and prosperous Liberia.

The Liberian leader wished that Allah renews their strength and instill peace in their hearts and bless the works of their hands during this month of fasting and praying.