Liberia: Sam Johnson Strike Helps - Valerenga Maintains Winning Streak

Liberia's International forward, Sam Johnson fired Valerenga to a 1-0 victory over southern rivals Stabeak on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 in the Eliteserien Championship.

Johnson's first half strike was enough to help the Siren's maintain its 5th place position in the Eliteserien.

The Liberian forward, who was the savior for Valerenga over the weekend went his side defeated Sandefjord by a goal to nil, has registered his 7th goals out of 10 matches for the Norwegian Club so far.

The experience forward, who joined Valerenga earlier this season from Chinese outfit Wuhan Zall, gave his side the lead in the 14th minute of the match after a beautiful assist from the Urugurian International Carvalho Felipe.

Stabaek mounted pressure to get the equalizer, but all of their efforts came up to nothing.

Valerenga front line that is made of Sam Johnson, Ejuke Chidera and Fridjohnson Samuel tried to test Stabaek Ivorian goalkeeper Mande Sayouba, with several attempts on goal, but the 24-year old shots stopper stood firmed to deny the Valerenga attacks from increasing the score tally sheet.

Sam Johnson again had a superb effort save by Mande in the second half before being substituted by Norwegian forward Horn Myhre in the 79th minute. None of the teams stroke on goal the rest of the remaining minute, as the match finished 1-0 in favor of Valerenga.

The win means Valerenga remains in the 5th place position with 18 points from 10 matches, while Stabaek struggle relegation survivor in the 14th place position with 7 points.