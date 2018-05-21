Liberia: President Weah Calls Cabinet to Action - Cabinet Ends First Retreat

Buchanan, Grand Bassa — A two-day Cabinet Retreat held in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County has successfully ended.

The Liberian leader called on Cabinet members to lead by example in the payment of their taxes for ordinary Liberians to follow, and reemphasized the need for public officials to devote their time and dedicate themselves to work in the interest of the people.

The two-day retreat ended Friday, May 18, 2018.

President Weah reminded his Cabinet to remain mindful that they are not working for themselves but the Liberian people.

The two-day event was aimed at appraising the Weah-led government that is barely three months in office and also set new benchmarks to enhance the government's Pro-Poor Agenda.

The Liberian leader also emphasized the need for partners' support and collaboration in realizing the government's agenda.

"We need your support just as you need ours, so we all have to work together especially for the people to end the struggle," President Weah told international partners at the retreat.

President Weah then warned all Deputy and Assistant Ministers to avoid discussing government issues on radio and respect their bosses or risk dismissal.

The President thanked Cabinet members for attending the retreat and coming up with solutions in the interest of the Liberian people.

The retreat was attended by Ministers, Deputy and Assistant Ministers as well as Heads of Autonomous Agencies, Commissions and Superintendents.