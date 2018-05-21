Monrovia — The Government of Liberia has described as 'blatant lie' speculations circulating that Liberia's Ambassador-designate to Washington DC has been rejected by the United States government.

The government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the information filtering street corners and the social media that Ambassador-designate Gurley Gibson has been rejected by the U.S. government because she's an American citizen are "unfounded lies".

Speculations have been swelling about Gibson's rejection by Washington because she's an American citizen and cannot serve as a diplomat for Liberia.

United States Embassy near Monrovia refused to speak on the issue after FrontPageAfrica contacted the Public Affairs department to provide clarity.

Paul A. Hinshaw, Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy near Monrovia in a response to FPA inquiry said the United States government would not discuss its diplomatic ties with individual or entity other than the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Hinshaw wrote: "Thank you for reaching out to us for comment. The Embassy does not discuss questions of diplomatic nominations with any party other than the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it has not received any information of such from the United States government.

Sylvester Pewee, Assistant Foreign Affairs Minister for press and public affairs, said the information about the Ambassador-designate is a "blatant lie".

"It is unfounded and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has no such information about our Ambassador-designate being denied," he said.

Speaking to FPA via cellphone over the weekend, Pewee claimed that every diplomatic process was ongoing for the ambassador-designate to take her diplomatic assignment.

f"Everything is being processed as we await the confirmation of our Ambassador designates to be confirmed by the Liberian Senate," he said.

He urged the public to desist from negative propaganda against public officials on social media.

Ms. Gibson is said to be holding regular consultations with the Liberian Senate Foreign relations committee and is preparing for her confirmation hearing.

In the last few days, social media postings had indicated that Ms. Gibson preferment had been rejected by the Trump's Administration.

It is reported that political "machinations" are underway and representations have been made to President George Weah by some unknown "big hands" including former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and her former Ambassador to the U.S Jeremiah Solunteh to instead appoint another person to that strategic diplomatic mission in Washington DC.

But FrontPageAfrica has been unable to independently verify these allegations

FrontPageAfrica has also gathered that during the administration of Sulunteh, who was also a U.S. citizen, he had to reportedly renounce his American citizenship by turning over everything he had in his possession as an American citizen in other to serve as an ambassador.

Diplomatic sources say Ambassador-designate Gibson would have to do same if she falls in the same category as Sulunteh.

Ms Gibson has however declined speaking on the issue but referred FPA to the government of Liberia through the Foreign Ministry when she was contacted.

"To be frank with you, I do not have any idea on what you trying to find out because I haven't heard of such, but you can contact the government of Liberia through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they are the best people to talk to," she said.

Ms. Gibson is a former diplomatic trade representative at the Liberian Embassy in Washington DC. She was instrumental in attracting millions of dollars in private and international investments to the West African country during the last 12 years.

She also vigorously advocated for the maintaining of international engagement, medical assistance and air travel to Liberia during the Ebola pandemic between 2014 - 2016 in Liberia and the sub-region.

If confirmed, Ms. Gibson will serve as Ambassador to the United States, Canada and Mexico